South Carolina murder suspect captured after week-long manhunt by force of 300 officers

The days-long manhunt for quadruple murder suspect Tyler Terry came to an end in South Carolina Monday morning without violence after authorities launched a massive operation involving a force of 300 officers to squeeze out the suspect from his hiding place, officials said.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said Terry was safely taken into custody near Highway 9 and Highway 99 in Chester County. They said no shots were fired by any party, and that neither Terry nor any of the officers were injured during his capture.

Tyler Terry is in custody. No shots were fired by any party. Everyone (including Terry) is safe. — Chester County Sheriff’s Office (@ChesterSheriff) May 24, 2021

No additional details on Terry’s capture were immediately available.

Law enforcement received praise on social media following the announcement that the manhunt ended safely with no injuries to the suspect or officers.

“Exceptional work bringing this to a peaceful end,” one user wrote. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --