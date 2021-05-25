Biden’s Top Energy Regulator Lobbied for Company Behind Admin-Approved Wind Farm

President Joe Biden’s pick to lead a major federal energy agency spent years lobbying for the renewable power giant behind an offshore wind farm backed by the administration, a Washington Free Beacon review of disclosure forms found.

Shortly after his inauguration, Biden tapped Richard Glick to chair the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. From 2001 to 2016, Glick served as head lobbyist for Avangrid Renewables, the U.S. subsidiary of Spanish electric conglomerate Iberdrola. The company holds a 50 percent stake in Vineyard Wind, which is set to become the country’s first large-scale offshore wind farm after the Biden administration approved the project on May 11.

Glick’s elevation to chairman comes as a boon to Avangrid and other renewable power companies. The role grants Glick the authority to prioritize environmental projects that bolster the White House’s green energy push and potentially enrich his former clients. The commission is also responsible for approving natural gas pipeline permits—a common target of environmentalists. Just weeks into his chairmanship, Glick announced the creation of a senior-level “environmental justice” position to determine if pipeline projects “unfairly impact historically marginalized communities.”

The “environmental justice” metric has generated backlash from Congress amid rising gas prices. A bipartisan group of 25 senators in April called on Glick to ignore any “newly contemplated considerations” and “take timely action” on the 14 pipeline projects pending before the commission.

“These projects represent substantial private sector investment in our nation’s economy and our workforce,” the letter reads. “Delaying and moving the regulatory goalposts on projects filed in good faith is contrary to the otherwise equitable application of the Policy Statement that all stakeholders expect.” – READ MORE

