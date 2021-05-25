AOC Says She’s in ‘Therapy’ After Capitol Riot: Lawmakers Effectively ‘Served in War’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said she is in therapy as a result of the January 6 Capitol riot, or what she described as an “all-out, attempted coup,” pointing figures at the Trump administration and contending it “had a lot of us, especially Latino communities, in a very reactive mode.”

Speaking to the radio show Latino USA on Friday, the far-left Democrat said U.S. lawmakers effectively “served in war” and explained she “took some time” after the event. She confided in fellow “Squad” member Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), who told her she needed to “recognize trauma.”

“After the 6th, I took some time and it was really Ayanna Pressley when I explained to her what happened to me, like the day of, because I ran to her office and she was like, ‘you need to recognize trauma,’” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“And I feel like I learned this the hard way after my father had passed away when I was a teenager … That happened at a young age and I locked it away. You have to live with it for years,” she continued, explaining she is in therapy due to the January 6 event.

“Oh yeah, I’m doing therapy but also I’ve just slowed down,” she said. “I think the Trump administration had a lot of us, especially Latino communities, in a very reactive mode.”

Recalling the event, Ocasio-Cortez described how former Vice President Mike Pence was taken out of the chamber a mere minute before “these terrorists, insurrectionists got into the Senate chamber.” – READ MORE

