SOUTH OF THE BORDER: Mexico Retains 500+ Illegal Migrants

So, how does Mexico handle their illegal immigrants? Well, for one thing, they don’t let them wander around unchecked, not to mention set up shop wherever they want.

According to Yahoo News, “Mexican authorities detained more than 500 undocumented migrants over the weekend, mostly Central Americans trying to reach the United States, many of them risking their lives, officials said.”

The migrants were reportedly trafficked by smugglers while kept in harsh conditions without food or water. Authorities detained them in six different operations. In the border state of Tamaulipas, over 200 migrants were stored in six “safe houses” used by gangs.

“They had paid their traffickers up to $4,000. More than 100 of the migrants in that group were minors,” reports Yahoo News. “The detentions come as immigration across the southern US border is at the center of a political firestorm in Washington.” – READ MORE

According to Breitbart Texas, the federal government of Mexico recently deployed thousands of Mexican soldiers, Marines, and police officers to the Gulf region of the Mexico-United States border, as drug cartel violence spirals out of control.

Rival factions of the Gulf Cartel are in an all-out war against each other for the control of drug trafficking and human smuggling routes into Texas. Breitbart Texas describes how drug cartels are using military weapons in daily skirmishes in the border region.

During a series of recent military operations by the Mexican Army, soldiers honed in on various rural areas near the Rio Grande. According to exclusive information provided to Breitbart Texas via the Mexican Army, soldiers found a “series of weapons caches that had been buried”– leading to the arrest of three suspects.

What the soldiers found next is mind-numbing. According to Breitbart Texas, “soldiers unearthed two Claymores, a grenade launcher, two Barrett .50 caliber rifles, 17 AK-47 rifles, ballistic plates, ammunition, and magazines.”

It has been reported that the Gulf Cartel and other Mexican organized crime units have used Russian-made assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenades in past battles, this appears to be the first case of a U.S. military-grade directional anti-personnel mine found near the border. – READ MORE