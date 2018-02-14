Romney Running for U.S. Senate

Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney will announce his run for Senate in Utah on Thursday with a message to supporters on social media, sources told the Washington Examiner.

He will make his first appearance on Friday, speaking to grassroots Republicans near Salt Lake City, the news outlet added.

BREAKING: AP Sources: Former GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney plans to announce Utah Senate campaign Thursday. — The Associated Press (@AP) February 14, 2018

“Stay tuned for my announcement on the Utah Senate race this Thursday. Visit www.mittromney.com to be one of the first to know!” the former Massachusetts governor said in a Facebook post on Monday. – READ MORE

Mitt Romney took a swipe at Donald Trump on Monday, condemning the crude comments the president was said to have made about Haiti and African countries — calling them “inconsistent (with) America’s history and antithetical to American values” with a reference to Martin Luther King, Jr.

“The poverty of an aspiring immigrant’s nation of origin is as irrelevant as their race,” Romney tweeted. “The sentiment attributed to POTUS is inconsistent w/America’s history and antithetical to American values. May our memory of Dr. King buoy our hope for unity, greatness, & ‘charity for all.’”

The poverty of an aspiring immigrant’s nation of origin is as irrelevant as their race. The sentiment attributed to POTUS is inconsistent w/ America’s history and antithetical to American values. May our memory of Dr. King buoy our hope for unity, greatness, & “charity for all.” — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) January 15, 2018

On Thursday, sources said Trump questioned why the U.S. should permit immigrants from “s—hole countries” during negotiations with a bipartisan group of senators. – READ MORE