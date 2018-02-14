Court orders restoration of DACA program

federal judge in New York ruled Tuesday that the government must restart the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals deportation amnesty, adding more weight to the legal case against President Trump’s phaseout of the program just as Congress is debating the fate of “Dreamers” on Capitol Hill.

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis said the administration does have the power to revoke DACA, but it must give a sound reason for doing so — and the Homeland Security Department’s September 2017 rationale fell far short of what is required in that regard.

He even used Mr. Trump’s own tweets as evidence that the DACA program was ended precipitously, pointing to President Trump’s claims that he could “revisit this issue” as proof the program could have been continued.

Judge Garaufis is the second federal judge to rule Mr. Trump’s aides bungled the phaseout, following a case in a federal court in California. – READ MORE

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt Tuesday there’s “no question” congressional Democrats will be blamed if they “refuse to take yes for an answer” and keep President Donald Trump’s immigration reform framework from passing.

Lawmakers currently are embroiled in debates over an immigration deal that would create a pathway to citizenship for up to 1.8 million illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. In exchange for the amnesty, Trump and GOP lawmakers insist upon ending the visa lottery and extended-family chain migration, along with receiving $25 billion for border wall funding and other security measures.

If Democrats refuse to accept immigration enforcement reforms and allow the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) to expire, Cotton said there would be “no one to blame but themselves.”

“So is it fair to say that if, at the end of this month or next month, it might take six weeks, the dreamers are not on a path to citizenship, that is the fault of the Democratic Party?” Hewitt asked Cotton. Dreamers are would-be beneficiaries of the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act.

Cotton replied, “No question, Hugh.”- READ MORE