South Africa Is Seizing Land From All White Farmers And Not Paying Them For It

White South African farmers could be removed from their land without compensation after a National Assembly vote Tuesday.

The vote puts into motion a process to amend the country’s constitution in order to take white-owned land without pay, the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

The motion was proposed by Marxist opposition leader Julius Malema, and passed with 241 votes for and 83 votes against.

“We must ensure that we restore the dignity of our people without compensating the criminals who stole our land,” Malema said.

He added, “It is about our dignity. We do not seek revenge… all that our people ever wanted is their land to which their dignity is rooted and founded.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader has been committed to putting this policy in motion, and told his supporters in 2016 that he was “not calling for the slaughter of white people — at least for now.”

Seventy-two percent of South African farmland is currently owned by white people, according to a 2017 government audit. – READ MORE

