Famed Blogger’s Pic From McDonald’s Captures Exactly What the Fight for $15 Accomplished

A famous blogger tweeted an image from the lobby of McDonald’s showing that the “fight for 15 really worked out.”

Welp. That fight for 15 really worked out. pic.twitter.com/KUXDOEzXM3 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 2, 2018

The image shows an electronic kiosk where customers can place their orders instead of paying an employee to stand behind a cash register

The Fight for $15 is a campaign underwritten by the Service Employees International Union that tries to get large cities to adopt a $15 minimum wage, according to The Atlantic.

Managing director at the Employment Policies Institute Michael Saltsman warned that the city-specific minimum wage can hurt small employers, and sometimes lead to the closing of the business, The Hill reported.

“Generally, it’s shown that if you raise the minimum wage, you tend to see reductions in hours for younger employees,” Saltsman said. – READ MORE

