Fed-Up South Dakota School Hits Students Planning Shooting Walkout With Bad News

Administrators in a South Dakota school have canceled a planned student walkout to protest gun violence, following strong negative feedback from parents and community leaders on social media.

Students at Garretson High School intended to stage a walkout on April 20, the date marking the 19th anniversary of the shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado.

Garretson senior Peyton Sage, 18, posted the plan on the school’s Facebook group page, which called for students to leave class for a 17-minute period to honor the 17 victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last month.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader newspaper reported parents and others in the community deluged the Garretson High Facebook page with angry comments.

“We had over 300 Facebook comments with adults just throwing a huge fit about it,” said Sage. “They were just being really, really rude. They were insulting our intelligence … making us feel like we did not have a voice.”

Garretson principal Chris Long posted a letter on the school’s website stating the event, though it had not yet been formally approved, was officially canceled.

“Through discussion, the students were informed that leaving school for any type of extended walkout would result in disciplinary actions according to the handbook,” wrote Long. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *