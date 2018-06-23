Soros Steams That Trump’s “Revolution In World Affairs” Is Succeeding

Expressing frustration that “everything that could go wrong has gone wrong”, the billionaire financier of countless Color Revolutions all across the world told the Washington Post that he was “living in [his] own bubble” because he failed to foresee Trump’s meteoric rise. Fearful that Trump “is willing to destroy the world”, as he put it, he vowed to “redouble [his] efforts” in pouring millions of dollars into opposing everything that the President stands for all across the world.

While the Hungarian-American might come off as full of doom and gloom in his interview, he actually has a reason to feel that way because Trump has single-handedly presided over the dismantlement of the Liberal-Globalist world order that Soros has worked for decades to build, destroying the old paradigm of Trans-Atlantic relations in a simple spree of tweets and presiding over the return of Christian morals, ethics, and values in American society, ideas that are absolutely anathema to the atheist billionaire.

From Soros’ perspective, Trump is indeed destroying the world, albeit not in the apocalyptic sense like he’s implying but in the ideological one of pioneering a completely new world order than the one that the President inherited.

All told, this global recalibration can rightly be described as a “Revolution in World Affairs” because of the “new thinking” involved in guiding America’s policies from here on out. – READ MORE

