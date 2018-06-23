Ivanka Quietly Donated Thousands to TX Church Helping Immigrant Children in Midst of Border Policy Outcry

While the news cycle was churning and pundits on both sides of the aisle were blaring their opinions on the Trump administration’s controversial immigration policies, Ivanka Trump was quietly taking action.

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of President Donald Trump and a senior White House adviser, reportedly donated $50,000 to Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas, after seeing a tweet from the congregation’s lead pastor, Jack Graham.

SCOOP: An evangelical leader tells me @IvankaTrump saw this tweet a couple of days before the executive order was issued, reached out to @jackngraham and donated $50k to his church, @Prestonwood. @CBNNews #FaithNation https://t.co/Msozwgxt3u — Jenna Browder (@JennaBrowder) June 21, 2018

Graham was informing his Twitter followers that Prestonwood’s Hispanic ministry was “working to provide solutions during this terrible immigration crisis,” referring to the “zero tolerance” policy that resulted in children being separated from the adults with whom they illegally entered the United States. – READ MORE

