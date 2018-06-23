Nine Inch Nails Frontman Trent Reznor: We’re Seeing the ‘Downfall of America in Real Time’ Under Trump

In a wide-ranging interview with The Guardian, Reznor also spoke of the shame he feels at America’s shifting culture, the supposed rise in racism, and his fears for the world his children will grow up in.

“It feels like things are coming unhinged, socially and culturally,” he explained. “The rise of Trumpism, of tribalism; the celebration of stupidity. I’m ashamed, on a world stage, at what we must look like as a culture. It’s seeing life through the eyes of having four small kids – what are they coming into? ”

“We’ve got dumber, more tribalised; we’ve found niches of other people that focus on extremity,” he continued. “For the miracle of everyone sharing ideas, I see a hell of a lot more racism. It doesn’t feel like we’ve advanced. I think you’re seeing the fall of the empire of America in real time, before your eyes; the internet has eroded the fabric of decency in our civilisation.” – READ MORE

