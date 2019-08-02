Soros Pours $5.1 Million Into New 2020 PAC

Liberal billionaire George Soros poured $5.1 million into a new political action committee that was quietly established earlier this year for the 2020 election cycle, filings show.

In early January, a statement of organization was filed to the Federal Election Commission to establish the Democracy PAC. The filing for the PAC listed Michael Vachon, Soros’s spokesperson, as the PAC’s treasurer.

Now, new semi-annual filings reveal that the financier pushed $100,000 into the Democracy PAC on Feb. 13 and $5,000,000 more into the committee on June 2. Soros is the only donor to the PAC as of June 30. During the first half of the year, the Democracy PAC disbursed $6,620.17 to the Perkins Coie law firm and $600 to NGP Van, a voter database and consulting company.

An individual familiar with the PAC told Politico Wednesday evening that Soros plans to use the entity to fund other liberal groups and organizations. "He has, unlike Tom Steyer or Bloomberg, funded things like Senate Majority PAC and Priorities USA and EMILY's List and Planned Parenthood and expects to continue to do so," the source told the publication.