De Blasio Delays Passengers From Leaving His Flight So He Can Make TV Appearance

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D.) forced his fellow plane passengers to wait on the tarmac while he and his campaign team deboarded on Thursday so the mayor could make an appearance on The View.

De Blasio flew into LaGuardia Airport from Detroit, where he participated in Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate alongside former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) and seven other candidates.

The New York Post reported de Blasio made Delta passengers wait for 10 minutes on the tarmac after their flight landed so the mayor and his team could be the first off the plane.

Passengers on the plane were not pleased with the mayor’s actions, according to interviews conducted by the Post.

“This is just a continuation of the rudeness and the bluntness of his performance last night,” one passenger said. – READ MORE