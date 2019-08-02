Tulsi Gabbard Most Searched Name On Google Once Again

Could it be her military record? Her command of the camera? Her outsider status? Whatever it is, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) has captured viewers’ attention not once, but twice, following the presidential debates.

According to USA Today, the congresswoman from Hawaii once again became the most searched candidate on Google following the Democratic Party presidential debates concluded on Wednesday night. During the second night’s debate, Gabbard scored a major blow against Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) for her prosecutorial record.

“Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was the most searched candidate on Google after her night on the Democratic debate stage in Miami last month, and she took that honor again after the primary debate in Detroit on Wednesday,” reports the outlet.

While the Google trends prior to the debate were in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden and Harris, Gabbard stole the thunder from both of them once the debate kicked off. – READ MORE