Soros Open Borders Lobby: Trump Impeachment ‘Right Thing to Do’

The open borders lobby, partially funded by billionaire George Soros, is supporting elected Democrats’ demands to impeach President Trump.

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) leads Democrats’ efforts to impeach Trump over a phone conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, open borders organizations like United We Dream are backing the plan.

Online, United We Dream posted to their Twitter account that the impeachment of Trump is “the right thing to do,” writing further that their open borders activists are “with the millions of people telling the truth about Trump and the Members of Congress who have said enough is enough!”

This is the right thing to do. We are with the millions of people telling the truth about Trump and the Members of Congress who have said enough is enough! https://t.co/6UeGTrOVjt — United We Dream (@UNITEDWEDREAM) September 24, 2019

United We Dream, as mentioned on their website, is partially funded by Soros’s Open Society Foundation. The group also works closely in promoting an end to national borders, as well as amnesty for all illegal aliens, with the Soros-funded American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA). – READ MORE