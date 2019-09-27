Senate Democrats Face Questions After Letter Resurfaces of Them Asking Ukraine to Investigate Trump in 2018

The Democratic senators who sent a letter to the Ukranian prosecutor general asking them to investigate President Donald Trump are facing some questions.

Last May, three Democratic senators — Senators Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), and Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) — sent a letter to Ukranian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko expressing their “great concern about reports” that his office had taken steps to inhibit former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference.

The group of senators wrote that Ukraine “has made significant progress” in their process of building up their “accountable democratic institutions” in spite of the geopolitical pressure from Russia.

“We have supported that capacity-building process and are disappointed that some in Kyiv appear to have cast aside these principles in order to avoid the ire of President Trump,” continued the senators. “If these reports are true, we strongly encourage you to reverse course and halt any efforts to impede cooperation with this important investigation.”

The senators concluded the letter by asking Lutsenko to answer three questions: Did his office “take steps” to impede “cooperation” with Mueller’s investigation, if anyone in the president’s administration or “acting on its behalf” push Ukranian officials not to work with Mueller, and if Mueller’s probe was brought up in conversations between U.S. officials, including when Trump met former Ukranian President Petro Poroshenko in 2017. – READ MORE