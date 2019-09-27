Clinton Still Complaining About 2016 Loss

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton described President Donald Trump as a “corrupt human tornado” and an “illegitimate president” in an interview with CBS News.

Clinton called President Trump a “direct threat” to the rule of law and complained about losing to him in 2016. “It was like applying for a job and getting 66 million letters of recommendation and losing to a corrupt human tornado,” Clinton told CBS Sunday Morning‘s Jane Pauley.

The former secretary of state endorsed an impeachment inquiry into Trump. Democrats launched a formal impeachment inquiry after a whistleblower filed a complaint about a conversation Trump had with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Clinton, whose foundation raked in tens of millions of dollars from foreign governments and companies after her husband left the White House, said Trump had used the presidency “to advance his personal and political interests” through actions that were “incredibly troubling.”

“There were many funny things that happened in my election that will not happen again, and I’m hoping that both the public and press understand the way Trump plays the game,” Clinton said. – READ MORE