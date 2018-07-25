Soros-Funded Illegal Alien Activists Shut Down Florida Intersection: ‘We Want ICE Abolished!’ (VIDEO)

A Group Of Illegal Alien Activists With The Open Borders Organization “united We Dream” — Partially Funded By Globalist Billionaire George Soros — Shut Down An Intersection In Miramar, Florida Last Week, Demanding An End To All Immigration Enforcement.

More than a dozen of the illegal alien activists were arrested after shutting down the Florida intersection for hours, sitting around in human chains wearing orange shirts that read “abolish ICE.”

The protesters chose the intersection to shut down because it is nearby the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency’s Miramar office, where criminal illegal aliens, human traffickers, and drug smugglers are arrested and detained.– READ MORE

On Tuesday, The New York Times ran a profile of George Soros, calling him “a full-time philanthropist, political activist and freelance statesman.” As The Washington Free Beacon writes, “The piece celebrates the virtuous goals of his political spending, works to humanize him, and attempts to discredit critics of some of his controversial moves.”

Despite the fact that the positive profile of Soros ran nearly 10,000 words, one small piece of information managed to remain unsaid: Soros invested $3 million in the Times earlier this year, which had been reported by the Free Beacon‘s Joe Schoffstall last month.

It’s not as though the Times interviewed Soros after the investment had been acknowledged; Soros Fund Management LLC announced the purchase of New York Times Company stock in a May 15 filing; the Times interviewed Soros two weeks later, then again in July. – READ MORE

Soros, 87, said in a New York Times article published Tuesday that Obama was his “greatest disappointment.”

But he immediately walked back the diss a bit — after an aide prompted him to do so.

Prompted by an aide, he immediately qualified himself, saying that he hadn’t been disappointed by Obama’s presidency but felt let down on a professional level. While he had no desire for a formal role in the administration, he had hoped that Obama would seek his counsel, especially on financial and economic matters. Instead, he was frozen out.

After Obama was elected, “he closed the door on me,” Soros said. “He made one phone call thanking me for my support, which was meant to last for five minutes, and I engaged him, and he had to spend another three minutes with me, so I dragged it out to eight minutes.” He suggested that he had fallen victim to an Obama personality trait. “He was someone who was known from the time when he was competing for the editorship of The Harvard Law Review to take his supporters for granted and to woo his opponents,” Soros said.

He said his main goal as a political activist was to see a return to bipartisanship, a surprising claim in light of his lavish support for the Democrats. It was the extremism of the Republican Party that had prompted him to become a major Democratic donor, he said; he wanted the Republican Party to reform itself into a more moderate party. He said he was not especially partisan himself: “I don’t particularly want to be a Democrat.” – READ MORE

