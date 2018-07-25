Dem Congressional Candidate: Tax Parents With More Than Two Kids, ‘Irresponsible Breeders’

A millionaire Democrat running for U.S. Congress in Pennsylvania is a population control zealot who believes in taxing families with more than two kids for being “irresponsible breeders.”

As a challenger to U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick for the 1st Congressional District of Pennsylvania, Scott Wallace has received endorsements from both Planned Parenthood and the National Organization for Women (NOW). According to PJ Media, Wallace has donated close to $7 million to population control groups over the past 20 years through his Wallace Global Fund. Some of the groups Wallace has donated to advocate for taxing families with more than two children. More from PJ Media:

Between 1997 and 2003, Wallace gave $420,000 to Zero Population Growth (ZPG) — now Population Connection — an organization co-founded by ‘Population Bomb’ author Paul Ehrlich, Fox News reported.

From before its inception, ZPG had announced its intentions to tax large families for the ‘privilege of irresponsible breeding.’ A 1968 brochure advocated abortion to stabilize population growth and claimed that ‘no responsible family should have more than two children.’ Therefore, ‘irresponsible people who have more than two children should be taxed to the hilt for the privilege of irresponsible breeding.’

Another group that Wallace gave $20,000 to is the Center for the Advancement of the Steady State Economy, which has an executive board member named Herman Daly who advocates for a coercive two-child policy requiring families to buy licenses if they have more.- READ MORE

