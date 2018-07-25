PRIORITIES: Pro Gamer Dumps ‘World’s Sexiest Weathergirl’ To Focus On Gaming

A 23-year-old professional “Call of Duty player” decided he needed to focus more on his job, so he dumped his girlfriend, who has been called “the world’s sexiest weathergirl.”

On YouTube, Douglas “FaZe Censor” Martin announced his decision to split from his girlfriend, Yanet Garcia, 26, saying “I don’t have time for a girlfriend.” He said, “I feel like everything started to change once she decided to take her job offer in Mexico City.” Martin added that he was “totally supportive,” but his concentration needed to be on “Call of Duty,” as he was under contract.

Martin continued, “For me to manage being a professional ‘Call of Duty’ player … being a YouTuber, making videos, playing ‘Call of Duty’ full-time, taking care of two dogs, having a house and going through renovations, and then also managing a girlfriend; it’s like I had to pick my poison of what I wanted to spend my time and focus on. Like, there’s only 24 hours in a day.” He noted he would be playing “Black Ops IV,” full-time while she was “doing that job over there.” – READ MORE

Watching as a video game ensnares their child, many a parent has grumbled about “digital heroin,” likening the flashing images to one of the world’s most addictive substances.

Now, they may have backup: The World Health Organization is set to announce “gaming disorder” as a new mental health condition to be included in the 11th edition of its International Classification of Diseases, set to release Monday.

“I’m not creating a precedent,” said Dr. Vladimir Poznyak, a member of WHO’s Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, which proposed the new diagnosis to WHO’s decision-making body, the World Health Assembly. Instead, he said, WHO has followed “the trends, the developments, which have taken place in populations and in the professional field.”

However, not all psychologists agree that gaming disorder is worthy of inclusion in the International Classification of Diseases, known as the ICD. – READ MORE

