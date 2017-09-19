True Pundit

Hillary Clinton’s score-settling, Dem-rattling book tour only getting started

The Hillary Clinton road show is only just beginning.

While the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee spent the last week doing TV interviews and even signing books at a Manhattan Barnes & Noble, that was political prologue – to the extended book tour that formally kicks off Monday evening.

The former secretary of state will take the stage at Washington, D.C.’s Warner Theater sometime after 7 p.m. ET for what’s being described as a “conversation about a story that’s personal, raw, detailed and surprisingly funny.”

It might not be so funny for Democrats already fretting about the tensions that Clinton’s return to the spotlight has stirred up.

Former Bill Clinton pollster Doug Schoen, also a Fox News contributor, said last week that it’s “time for her to step off the stage, find something productive to do and stop pointing fingers.” – READ MORE

