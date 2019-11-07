Soros Dumped Nearly $1 Million Against Republican DA. She Won Anyway, And Trolled Him During Victory Speech (VIDEO)

Sandra Doorley, the incumbent Monroe County, New York district attorney running as a Republican, crushed her George Soros-backed challenger Shani Curry Mitchell on Tuesday night.

VIDEO: Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley celebrates victory, jokingly thanks George Soros for re-election pic.twitter.com/gRtVK2D55a — 13WHAM (@13WHAM) November 6, 2019

Soros, a Hungarian billionaire and the foremost Democratic megadonor, dumped more than $800,000 against Doorley via one of his political action committees (PACs), starting in early October.

“State BOE (Board of Elections) records show the New York Justice & Public Safety PAC responsible for more than $800,000 worth of television and digital advertisements opposing incumbent Republican DA Sandra Doorley or supporting her challenger Shani Curry Mitchell. Soros is listed as the sole donor for what’s technically classified as an Independent Expenditure Committee in New York,” reported Spectrum News, on October 22.

The massive cash influx was given some perspective by local radio host Bob Lonsberry weeks before the race: “If you took all the money Democratic Monroe County executive candidate Adam Bello has spent on his campaign, and added all the money Republican incumbent Cheryl DiNolfo has spent, and added in Bello’s money again, you’d have just about as much money as George Soros has spent trying to get Shani Curry Mitchell elected district attorney,” Lonsberry outlined in a column for News Radio Wham 1180, noting that Soros is looking to “decriminalize crime.” – READ MORE