Hillary ‘not saying no’ to 2020 run

Hillary Clinton is continuing to publicly toy with the idea of getting into the race for the Democratic nomination in 2020.

Clinton, along with her daughter Chelsea, was in Los Angeles on Tuesday where they were promoting their new book, and during a Q & A, moderator Maria Shriver asked about the presidential election.

Clinton claimed she’s not “looking at” running, but that she’s “hearing a lot about it.”

Shriver interpreted, “So, I’m not saying no, but I’m not saying yes…” Clinton shrugged and nodded in agreement.

