New Poll: Majority of Voters See Trump Sailing into Second Term

A new poll out Wednesday found President Donald Trump is firing up voters on both sides of the political spectrum ahead of next year’s election, and a majority of them see it somewhat likely that President Donald Trump will be re-elected to a second term.

In the survey, conducted Nov. 1 – 3 by Morning Consult and Politico, 56 percent of registered voters said they expect Trump to win the vote. Republicans remained the most confident of Trump’s prospects, with 85 percent expecting him to win. Only 35 percent of Democrats and 51 percent of independents said the same.

Additionally, pollsters found excitement over the election to be exceedingly high. More than 90 percent of voters said they are likely to turn out, and 69 percent describe themselves as “very motivated.” – READ MORE