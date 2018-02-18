Bruce Ohr Could Face Jail Time For Failing To Disclose Connection To Fusion GPS (VIDEO)

The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Editor-in-Chief Chris Bedford thinks Department of Justice official Bruce Ohr could face jail time for failing to disclose his connection to Fusion GPS and the Trump dossier.

Fusion GPS was hired by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to compile opposition research against President Donald Trump, which Ohr then brought to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Ohr failed to mention his wife was being paid to help compile the research, which the FBI used to obtain a wiretap warrant against a Trump adviser. Ohr also did not seek a conflict of interest waiver or inform his superiors at The DOJ.

“Every single bit of this onion we’ve peeled has looked worse and worse. And the people who are involved are trying to hide it,” Bedford said Friday on Fox Business. “Simpson, the founder of GPS, originally said in August 2017 he had no contact with anyone at the DOJ. It turned out that wasn’t true. He had contact with Bruce Ohr.”

“Turns out that he employed Bruce’s wife, Nellie. Turns out he was paying her. And if you look at the records which we pulled for 2014, 2015 and 2016, all of which should have listed this, it’s not in there,” Bedford continued. “There’s no inclusion of Fusion GPS paying a salary which is, by every lawyer we’ve spoken to, would have been required.” – READ MORE

