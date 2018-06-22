SONY PICTURES DESTROYS PETER FONDA IN STATEMENT

Sony Pictures has released a statement on Peter Fonda, the actor who has sent vile, disturbing threats to women and children associated with the Trump administration.

Sony Pictures Classics, which will be releasing a movie co-starring Fonda in a matter of days, said in a statement sent to The Daily Caller that Fonda’s comments were “abhorrent, reckless and dangerous” and that “we condemn them completely.” The statement goes on to explain that Fonda has only a “minor role” in the film and the studio will not be pulling it in fairness to the other actors in the ensemble cast. Sony’s full statement:

“Peter Fonda’s comments are abhorrent, reckless and dangerous, and we condemn them completely. It is important to note that Mr. Fonda plays a very minor role in the film. To pull or alter this film at this point would unfairly penalize the filmmaker Shana Feste’s accomplishment, the many actors, crew members and other creative talent that worked hard on the project. We plan to open the film as scheduled this weekend, in a limited release of five theaters.”

Fonda found himself under heavy scrutiny Wednesday after tweeting that the president’s 11-year-old son Barron should be ripped away from his family and caged with pedophiles. – READ MORE

