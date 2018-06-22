WATCH: Obama Told Migrants Not To Send Their Kids To Border, Would Get ‘Sent Back’

Former President Barack Obama told Latin American parents in June 2014 not to send their kids to the United States’ Southern Border because his administration would send them back if they made it.

Obama to migrants from Latin America in 2014: "Do not send your children to the borders. If they do make it, they'll get sent back." pic.twitter.com/lDRT36KKdi — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 20, 2018

In an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, Obama warned about the dangers of traveling through Central America to reach the U.S. border. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1