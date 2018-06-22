True Pundit

WATCH: Obama Told Migrants Not To Send Their Kids To Border, Would Get ‘Sent Back’

Former President Barack Obama told Latin American parents in June 2014 not to send their kids to the United States’ Southern Border because his administration would send them back if they made it.

In an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, Obama warned about the dangers of traveling through Central America to reach the U.S. border. – READ MORE

