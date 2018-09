WATCH: The Best 9/11 Tribute You’ll See This Week; Two Firefighters Climb 110 Stories to Honor Fallen Heroes (Video)

“They started at 8:46am. Two firefighters at my gym walking all 110 stories of the World Trade Center and back down in remembrance of 9/11 and to honor all the fallen heroes.” — Chelsea Renee Farmer

Two firemen from Georgia took their 9/11 tribute to new heights on Monday.

