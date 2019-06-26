Some 2020 Candidates Say No One ‘Deserves’ to Be a Billionaire

People do not deserve to be billionaires, according to presidential candidates Beto O’Rourke (D) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who made the remarks during an interview with the New York Times.

The Times’ question was part of a broader interview involving all of the Democrat presidential candidates.

“Most Democrats see economic inequality as a problem, but they don’t always agree about how extreme wealth should be treated,” the New York Times wrote.

The question was fairly straightforward: “Does anyone deserve to have a billion dollars?”

No– at least not according to O’Rourke.

“I don’t know that anybody deserves to have a billion dollars,” he said. – READ MORE