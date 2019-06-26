Iranian-Americans March in D.C., Call for Regime Change in Iran: ‘Down with Terrorist Regime in Iran’

Thousands of Iranian-Americans took to the streets of Washington, DC, on Friday to march and voice their support for those seeking regime change in Iran, an issue that past presidential administrations have seemed to avoid.

The bi-partisan Free Iran Rally, which began at the U.S. State Department and concluded outside of the White House, was run by the Organization of Iranian American Communities – USA and featured many prominent political voices.

Prominent speakers at the event included retired four-star general and former Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army General Jack Keane, former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, former Sen. Robert Torricelli, California Republican Congressman Tom McClintock, and Democrat California Congressman Brad Sherman.

Chants by Iranian-Americans at the #March4RegimeChangeByIranians:

"Down with terrorist regime in Iran"

"Regime change in Iran"

"Democracy, freedom, with Maryam Rajavi"

"Rajavi yes, mullahs no; they are terrorists, they must go"#FreeIran #IStandWithMaryamRajavi pic.twitter.com/J4VfbtVHyj — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) June 21, 2019

The rally attendees were also addressed by a pre-recorded message from Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance to Iran. – READ MORE