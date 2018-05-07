SOLDIER’S SACRIFICE: Images of a Stranded Soldier Watching Daughter’s Birth Via Cell Phone Goes Viral

If this doesn’t tug at your heartstrings, nothing will.

It should serve as a reminder of the simple things in life members of the military sacrifice in order to serve our country.

They are underpaid and underappreciated in so many ways by so many people.

“This army soldier was on my delayed flight home yesterday to Mississippi,” wrote Tracy. “He had to watch the birth of his daughter on FaceTime. He was crying and our hearts were breaking. We all gave him space. When we heard the baby cry, we all rejoiced for him. I wanted to share this because I never want us to forget about our soldiers who serve us every day and the sacrifices they make.”

