Harris Faulkner’s Powerful Post Supporting Sarah Sanders Is A Message To All Media

Not everyone in media was standing against Sanders.

Fox News host Harris Faulkner posted a photo with Sanders Sunday on twitter with a powerful message. Faulkner says Sanders stands on the “Press podium nearly every day doing one of the toughest jobs in Wasgington.” “No matter what your politics,” Faulkner continued, “the high road is the goal. Watch this wife and mother of 3 drive #highroad style.”

Sarah Sanders had a tough week. The White House press secretary had her appearance and job performance publicly mocked last weekend by the comedian performing during the White House Correspondents Din

