Trump Sends Fake Hollywood Tough Guy Over the Edge; Unhinged Ron Perlman Announces ‘Break’ From Twitter

President Trump appears to have broken actor Ron Perlman, who after melting down on Twitter, announced he was “taking a break” from criticizing the president and “going back to my little corner.”

Here is Perlman’s full Saturday night breakdown.

“I gotta tell ya, after 18 months ‘o this shit i’m pretty sick and tired. Sick and tired of people in high places taking a shit on law & order. Sick and tired of taking a shit on the memory of hundreds of thousands of American men and women who died stamping out Nazism,” Ron Perlman wrote on the social media platform.

“Sick and tired of shitting on the memory of men and women about their heads Bashed in on southern bridges, hoses and dogs turned on them, batons turned on them so that we begin begin to act civilly toward one another among all the races,” he continued, later adding, “I feel weak. I feel nauseous. I feel impotent. I feel betrayed. I feel alone. I feel terrible.”

Adios, fake TV tough guy.

Maybe you can take up sewing quilts.

