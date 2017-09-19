Dean of Students Under Investigation for Presenting Both Sides of Story on Campus Rape Statistic

Campus crusaders love to use the statistic that 1 in 5 women will experience some kind of sexual assault on a college campus. It’s not surprising really. It’s a scary-sounding statistic that makes it seem that there are threats everywhere. Fear of that number can spur colleges to implement any measure at all that will make it look like they’re taking campus sexual assault seriously.

Unfortunately, that statistic is basically bunk and has been thoroughly discredited.

Now, the dean of students and deputy Title IX coordinator at Fordham University is under investigation because he didn’t completely buy into the number. After all, if he had, he wouldn’t have presented both sides of the conversation.

What Rodgers did was present both sides. Yes, he said one side was biased to the left, but he also presented the other as biased to the right. In other words, he didn't claim one side was right or wrong, instead leaving it up to the audience to make that determination for themselves.