Ohio bar loses liquor license when food stamps are used to buy drugs, lap dances

An adult-entertainment bar in Ohio lost its liquor license this week after officials learned that food stamps were being used to pay for drugs and lap dances.

Sharkey’s Lounge had its liquor permit revoked on Thursday after investigators with the Ohio Liquor Control Commission found that undercover agents were able to purchase drugs and lap dances using food stamp benefits, The Dayton Daily News reported.

During a five-month investigation, agents exchanged more than $2,400 in food stamps for heroin, fentanyl, carfentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine — and lap dances.- READ MORE