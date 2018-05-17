Solar Industry Sheds 24,000 Jobs as Coal and Oil Jobs Make Comeback

The U.S. solar industry dropped roughly 24,000 jobs in 2017 while coal and oil jobs grew slightly, according to a Wednesday report on energy jobs from a former Obama-era energy official.

Job losses in the solar industry represented a reduction of 6 percent in 2017.

Solar companies employed 350,000 people, the report said.

Coal jobs remained constant at 92,000, though a 60 percent increase in coal exports during the first half of that year helped boost the industry’s status.

“Within this low-emission category, natural gas, wind and combined heat and power (CHP) employment increased in 2017, while solar employment declined,” said the report’s executive summary. – READ MORE

