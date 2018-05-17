Senate Releases Transcripts Concerning Trump Tower Meeting: ‘Skepticism Was Justified’

The Senate Judiciary Committee has released nearly 2,000 pages of transcriptsincluding from interviews conducted with Donald Trump Jr. and others who participated in the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

Trump Jr. told the committee that he was “skeptical” going into the meeting, which had been billed to him as a chance to learn incriminating information about Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, but turned out not live up to its billing, Fox News reported.

The meeting has reportedly been a focus of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Music promoter Rob Goldstone arranged (and attended) the meeting at the request of Russian pop singer Emin Agalarov.

“In his e-mail to me, Rob suggested that someone had official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary Clinton and her dealings with Russia and that the information would be very useful to the campaign,” Trump Jr. told the committee, noting he was “skeptical of his outreach” due to the fact that he only knew Goldstone as a “colorful music promoter.”

He responded to Goldstone’s email, writing, “I love it,” but explained to the committee it was “simply a colloquial way of saying that I appreciated Rob’s gesture.”

Trump Jr. testified that no information was passed along to him about Clinton.

“My skepticism was justified,” he said. “The meeting provided no meaningful information and turned out to be not about what was represented. The meeting was instead primarily focused on Russian adoptions, which is exactly what I said over a year later in my statement of July 8, 2017.”– READ MORE

