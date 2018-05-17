True Pundit

Conservative student’s parting shot at college’s anti-gun policies goes viral: ‘Come and take it’

A photo of a Kent State University graduate open carrying an AR-15 on campus went viral, prompting the school to explain why the graduate was not punished.

Kent State did not punish graduate Kaitlin Bennett for open carrying the rifle because she waited until after she graduated to pose for the photo on campus, according to The Blast.

Only individuals associated with Kent State are prohibited from open carrying on campus.

“After graduation, (Bennett) joined the ranks of our proud graduates,” a university spokesman told The Blast.

“So at the time of this photo, she and other graduates would be permitted to open carry on our campus.” – READ MORE

She took the photo after receiving backlash for organizing a walk to support gun rights.

