THE SOCIALISM DIET: Here’s How Much Weight The Average Venezuelan Lost Last Year

While many of those considered poor here in evil capitalistic America are fatter than feminist Lindy West, socialism in Venezuela has caused the average citizen to lose about 24 pounds, according to an annual academic survey released Wednesday.

“Venezuelans reported losing on average 11 kilograms (24 lbs) in body weight last year and almost 90% now live in poverty, according to a new university study on the impact of a devastating economic crisis and food shortages,” reports Reuters.

The survey tragically revealed that 60% of those questioned claimed they had woken up hungry and without money to buy food during the last three months, and about one in four Venezuelans were found to eat two or less meals a day, notes Reuters.

Conditions appear to be worse for Venezuelan citizens than they were in 2016, when the average person lost about 8.6 pounds due to the economic conditions. – READ MORE

