Feminist PANICS After Dana Loesch Suggests Women Who Carry Guns Are Harder To Rape

Feminist author and blogger Jessica Valenti was disappointed to learn, Wednesday night, that some women find arming themselves a useful way of protecting themselves against sexual predators.

Dana Loesch bringing up guns as a means to prevent rape is DISGUSTING #StudentsStandUp — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) February 22, 2018

Look at how we treat women when they out their rapists – you think SHOOTING them is going to go over better? — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) February 22, 2018

Loesch knows all this. Invoking sexual violence is cynical and she KNOWS it's bullshit. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) February 22, 2018

Actually, that’s putting it mildly. Valenti panicked after hearing National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch suggest that the Second Amendment is a helpful tool in preventing violence against women, and launched into a four-tweet diatribe about how women are all going to be dead as a result of being armed.- READ MORE

