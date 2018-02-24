WATCH: White House Makes Reporter Look Like Fool for Questioning Cost of Arming Teachers

White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah, faced a litany of questions in Thursday’s briefing over President Trump’s reaction to the school shooting in Florida.

At least four questions focused on Trump’s soft support for arming teachers in the classroom. The president recently called gun-free zones in schools “a magnet for bad people” and said that first responders are typically “5 to 8 minutes” away — but teachers could shoot an attacker “immediately.”

At Thursday’s briefing, a reporter asked about the expense of arming teachers, stating the cost nationwide for bonuses delivered to students who carry guns. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *