Soap Star Nancy Lee Grahn Smears Ivanka Trump as a Nazi for Getting a Dog

Soap star Nancy Lee Grahn reiterated her disdain for the Trump family in a tweet posted Sunday, smearing White House Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump as a Nazi after she posted a picture of her family’s new dog, Winter.

Trump tweeted a photo of her family’s newest furry addition – or what she called “Arabella’s birthday dream come true” – in a tweet to her 6.7 million Twitter followers Saturday. Grahn pounced and went on the attack.

“How darling. I see you skipped a rescue and went straight to an Aryan breeder. Does it sit and sieg heil yet?” Grahn said, making a clear Nazi reference.

The General Hospital star has long been an outspoken opponent of the Trump family. Last week, Grahn called Trump an "evidenced lunatic" who has "mortifyingly not been impeached yet" due to Republicans in the Senate.