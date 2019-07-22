Ilhan Omar makes new racially charged allegations about President Trump

Controversial Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) made new claims about President Donald Trump over the weekend amid an ongoing political feud between the president and the group of progressive congresswomen the media has colloquially dubbed “the squad.”

In response to a Vice News video of the president telling those who don’t like America to leave America, Omar made new racially charged claims about her top political enemy.

You all should end this charade and accept that this racist president wants every black/brown person deported and Muslims banned 🤦🏽‍♀️



His immigration policies say this much! https://t.co/B6czPntRn4 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 21, 2019

“You all should end this charade and accept that this racist president wants every black/brown person deported and Muslims banned,” Omar claimed. “His immigration policies say this much!” – READ MORE