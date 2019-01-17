‘So Our Kids Get to Die’ For Baltic States?: Tucker Battles Dem Over Keeping NATO Intact

Tucker Carlson debated an Obama foreign policy adviser over whether it is a civic offense to consider withdrawing the United States from NATO or discussing whether the alliance should be altered.

“Why shouldn’t we have a debate about Article 5 obligates us to defend other states?” Carlson asked David Tafuri.

Tafuri said NATO has been “successful in the past and is a military intelligence-sharing alliance.”

He noted how NATO helped “defeat the Soviet Union” and that Putin’s Russia is “not the same, but trying to stamp out the rule of law free markets.”

Carlson asked Tafuri if he supports “start a nuclear war to defend Latvia.”

“That’s what we’d be obligated to do,” Carlson said. “In other words, our kids get to die for Latvia because it somehow protects the rule of law to do that.”

"Does the average American know we're on the hook for this?" Carlson said.