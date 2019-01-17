Poll: 75% of Americans Say Abortion Should Be Restricted

A poll released Tuesday finds 75 percent of Americans want substantial restrictions on abortion, including 60 percent of Democrats and 61 percent of those who identify as “pro-choice.”

According to the Marist poll and its partner, the Knights of Columbus, the survey demonstrates that the label “pro-choice” can be deceptive when it is interpreted to mean supportive of abortion at any point in pregnancy.

A new KofC/Marist poll on American attitudes toward abortion finds that overwhelming majorities support substantial restrictions on abortion, and would like to see Roe v. Wade reinterpreted to allow restrictions. https://t.co/YW1y7rEWFx pic.twitter.com/6nQNNYHBHI — Knights of Columbus (@KofC) January 15, 2019

“As in past years, this poll shows that the pro-choice label on the abortion issue is simply insufficient,” said Knights of Columbus CEO Carl Anderson. “The majority of Americans – in both parties – support legal restrictions on abortion. Two-thirds of Americans want Roe revisited to allow for state regulation of abortion or to ban it altogether. The majority of the American people deserve to have their opinions heard.”