MSNBC Host: ‘There Isn’t a Strain of Racism on the Left’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said there is no strain of racism on the left the same day the Democratic National Committee had to pull out of the Women’s March because of an anti-Semitism scandal.

Wallace’s program “Deadline: White House” devoted a segment to Rep. Steve King’s remark about wishing “white supremacy” was not considered offensive. Republicans voted unanimously to condemn white supremacy today but Wallace was laser-focused on trashing every member of her former party for the comment.

“This does not have a parallel on the left. There just—it doesn’t. There isn’t. There isn’t a strain of racism on the left. I don’t—so I think that this gets brushed under the rug. People sort of tolerate—it’s been normalized,” Wallace said. “How do Republicans sort of get back to doing something decent?”

Matthew Miller, a former Obama official, answered that Republicans “would have to completely reinvent the party” in order to not be racist. “The problem they have is, this is not the message of the party,” he argued, pointing to Republicans wanting to stop the migrant caravan as evidence. – READ MORE