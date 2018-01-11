Snowflake Robert De Niro Loses It at Meryl Streep Award Gala: Trump a ‘F**king Fool… F**king Idiot’

Actor Robert De Niro launched into an impromptu, foul-mouthed attack against President Donald Trump Tuesday night, where he declared the president a “f**king fool” and “f**king idiot” at an awards ceremony for Meryl Streep.

The off-the cuff insults ate up much of De Niro’s tribute to Streep:

[“The Post”] took place nearly 50 years ago, but there are many parallels with today obviously. At the time of the story Donald Trump was suffering with “bone spurs”. Today the world is suffering from the real Donald Trump. Come on. You know. What are we talking about? This f***ing idiot is the President. It’s The Emperor’s New Clothes – the guy is a f***ing fool. Our government today, with the propping [up] of our baby-in-chief – the jerkoff-in-chief I call him – has put the press under siege, trying to discredit it through outrageous attacks and lies.’

