Entertainment Politics
Dave Chappelle Explains Why He Won’t Go After Trump
All-star comic Dave Chappelle is one of the limited few in his field to avoid ripping President Donald Trump with every punchline. The comedy king criticized the anti-Trump angle taken uniformly by the comedy community, telling The New York Times that he doesn’t want to be part of the “chorus.”
Discussing some of his contemporaries still in the field, Chappelle brought up President Trump. “But the whole Trump things makes it harder for comedians,” he said.
“He’s so skewed, it’s hard to find an angle that sounds fresh,” he added. “If you talk about him, it’s almost like you’re part of the chorus and not a soloist.”
In his new Netflix special, Chappelle rarely takes on Trump. This separates the comic from the “chorus” of Trump-ripping comedians currently dominating the culture.
Ever person in this photo:
– same political party
– Endorsed same candidate
– same stance on every issue.
Ladies and gentlemen, "comedy" pic.twitter.com/XE9ZxlSAcK
— Owen Benjamin 🐻 (@OwenBenjamin) October 4, 2017
