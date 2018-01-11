True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Dave Chappelle Explains Why He Won’t Go After Trump

Posted on by
Share:

All-star comic Dave Chappelle is one of the limited few in his field to avoid ripping President Donald Trump with every punchline. The comedy king criticized the anti-Trump angle taken uniformly by the comedy community, telling The New York Times that he doesn’t want to be part of the “chorus.”

Discussing some of his contemporaries still in the field, Chappelle brought up President Trump. “But the whole Trump things makes it harder for comedians,” he said.

“He’s so skewed, it’s hard to find an angle that sounds fresh,” he added. “If you talk about him, it’s almost like you’re part of the chorus and not a soloist.”

In his new Netflix special, Chappelle rarely takes on Trump. This separates the comic from the “chorus” of Trump-ripping comedians currently dominating the culture.

READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Dave Chappelle Explains Why He Won't Go After Trump
Dave Chappelle Explains Why He Won't Go After Trump

All-star comic Dave Chap﻿pelle is one of the limited few in his field to avoid ripping President Donald Trump with every punchline.
Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: