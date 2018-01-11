Politics
VIDEO: NeverTrumper Admits Trump Has Done More for America Than He Ever Thought Possible
During the 2016 election season, a number of establishment Republicans and “true” conservatives declared themselves to be “NeverTrump,” with a stated purpose of never supporting the candidacy of Donald Trump, for reasons.
Though he may have lagged somewhat behind other former NeverTrumpers, National Review editor Rich Lowry has now attempted to extricate himself from that position by publicly noting how good a job Trump has done over the course of his first year in office.
Watch as now-former NeverTrump Rich Lowry explained to MSNBC “Morning Joe” hosts why he gave Trump an “A+” grade for his first year.
“I’ve been wrong about two things with this presidency,” Lowry began. “One, I though we’d see really unorthodox policy and an unorthodox approach to the agenda, whereas its been an utterly conventional Republican agenda, with some exceptions.”
